Former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, and 78 other “distinguished” personalities will be presented with the Kogi State Honour Award by departing Governor Yahaya Bello next week.
The conferment will hold in Lokoja, the state capital on 26 January, according to Folashade Ayoade, the Secretary to the State Government.
Also listed for the honours are the four former civilian governors of the state, the late Adamu Atta (old Kwara State including present Kogi), the late Abubakar Audu, Ibrahim Idris and Idris Wada.
Some past military administrators and civilian deputy governors as well former chief judges of the state will also be honoured.
Others are late Abu Ali, a popular military colonel, who was killed by the Boko Haram insurgents, an industrialist and owner of Max Air, Dahiru Mangal, Bello Adoke, a former minister of Justice, among others.
“His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, C.O.N, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, acting pursuant to the relevant provisions of the Kogi State Honours Award Law, 2023, has approved the conferment of State Honours on the undermentioned personalities in four different ranks of honour, to wit, (1) Grand Confluence Silver Service Star (GCSSS), (2) Distinguished Confluence Silver Service Star (DCSSS), (3) Confluence Merit Silver Service Star (CMSSS) and (4) Confluence Commendation Silver Service Star (CCSSS),” Ms Ayoade said in a statement.
Below is the complete list of those to be honoured:
1. His Excellency, Gen. Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, GCFR (Rtd.)
2. His Excellency, post humus award
3. His Excellency, Brig-General Danladi Mohammed Zakari
4. His Excellency, Prince Abubakar Audu – post humus award
5. H. E. Col. Bzigu Afakirya – post humus award
6. H. E. Col. P. U. N. Omeruo (Rtd.)
7. H. E. Chief Samuel Akande
8. H. E. Chief Patrick Adaba
9. H. E. Alhaji Ibrahim Idris
10. H. E. Capt. Idris Wada
11. H. E. Chief Clarence Olafemi
12. H. E. Major-General David Jemibewon (Rtd.)
13. H. E. Brig-General Tunde Ogbeha (Rtd.)
14. Hon. Justice Umaru Eri, OFR, CON.
15. Hon. Justice Sylvester Umoru Onu, JSC (Rtd.) – post humus award
16. Hon. Justice Ustaz Yoonus Abdullah – post humus award
17. Hon. Justice Nasir Ajanah, CON – post humus award
18. Hon. Justice S. K. Otta
19. Rt. Hon. Umar Buba Jibril post humus award
20. Dr. Abdulazeez Farouk – post humus award.
21. Hajia Ladi Ibrahim
22. Chief Andrew Aileku – post humus award
23. Chief S. B. Awoniyi – post humus award
24. Dr. (Mrs.) Sabina Attah (mni) 25. Prof. Bello Ohiani
26. Chief James Otitoju Mesole
27. Alh. Isa Ozi Salami
28. Amb. Usman Bello
29. Amb. Olusola Enikanolaiye
30. Mohammed Bello Adoke, SAN
31. Chief Kola Jamodu, CFR
32. Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim, SAN – post humus award
33. Lt. Gen. Salihu Ibrahim – post humus award
34. Admiral Ibrahim Ogohi, CFR, MSS, PSC
35. AVM Femi John Femi
36. Alhaji Isa Adeboye
37. Senator A. T. Ahmed – post humus award
38. Dr. Stephen Achema – post humus award
39. Arch. Stephen Olorunfemi – post humus award
40. Alh. Suleiman Kekere
41. Dr. Hassan Abdulrahman Ocholi
42. Dr. Ibrahim Wada (OON)
43. Prof. Gabriel Oyibo
44. Sir James Oloruntoba – post humus award
45. Alh. Dr. Sanusi Abubakar Gamji
46. Dr. Tom Adaba
47. Mrs. Eugenia Abu
48. Chief Chris Isiguzo
49. Mall. Mohammed Sule
50. Inspector Joy Onoja
51. Mr. Yahaya Solomon Ojonugwa
52. HRM. Alhaji Aliyu Obaje – post humus award
53. HRM. Sani Omolori – post humus award
54. HRM. Oba Daniel O. Aka – post humus award
55. HRM. Alhaji Shuaibu Mamman Lafiya – post humus award
56. HRM. Joseph Dodo Alagani – post humus award
57. His Eminence John Cardinal O. Onaiyekan
58. Prof. Ibrahim Abdulsalam
59. Alhaji Umoru Mohammed – post humus award
60. Chief (Mrs.) Nike Davies – Okundaye
61. Chief Coach Daniel Uloko
62. Col. Mohammed Abdulsalam Onuka – post humus award
63. Mr. Jacob Edi
64. Mr. Edward Jatto
65. Otaru Yusuf Adabanege
66. Miss Olubukolami Adeyemi
67. Prof. Francis Idachaba – post humus award
68. Prof. Olugbemiro Jegede
69. Prof. Olu Obafemi
70. Alhaji Yakubu Salawu Dongo
71. Mama Janet Ekundayo – post humus award
72. Mr. Thomas Etuh
73. Lt. Col. Abu Ali – post humus award
74. Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile – post humus award
75. Alhaji Dahiru Mangal
76. Amb. Dr. Musa Kallamullah Ibrahim
77. Prof. Aliyu Abdullahi
78. Rear Adm. Hamzat Sani (Rtd.)
79. Alh. Abubakar Umar L. O.
