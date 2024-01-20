Former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, and 78 other “distinguished” personalities will be presented with the Kogi State Honour Award by departing Governor Yahaya Bello next week.

The conferment will hold in Lokoja, the state capital on 26 January, according to Folashade Ayoade, the Secretary to the State Government.

Also listed for the honours are the four former civilian governors of the state, the late Adamu Atta (old Kwara State including present Kogi), the late Abubakar Audu, Ibrahim Idris and Idris Wada.

Some past military administrators and civilian deputy governors as well former chief judges of the state will also be honoured.

Others are late Abu Ali, a popular military colonel, who was killed by the Boko Haram insurgents, an industrialist and owner of Max Air, Dahiru Mangal, Bello Adoke, a former minister of Justice, among others.

“His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, C.O.N, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, acting pursuant to the relevant provisions of the Kogi State Honours Award Law, 2023, has approved the conferment of State Honours on the undermentioned personalities in four different ranks of honour, to wit, (1) Grand Confluence Silver Service Star (GCSSS), (2) Distinguished Confluence Silver Service Star (DCSSS), (3) Confluence Merit Silver Service Star (CMSSS) and (4) Confluence Commendation Silver Service Star (CCSSS),” Ms Ayoade said in a statement.

Below is the complete list of those to be honoured:

1. His Excellency, Gen. Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, GCFR (Rtd.)

2. His Excellency, post humus award

3. His Excellency, Brig-General Danladi Mohammed Zakari

4. His Excellency, Prince Abubakar Audu – post humus award

5. H. E. Col. Bzigu Afakirya – post humus award

6. H. E. Col. P. U. N. Omeruo (Rtd.)

7. H. E. Chief Samuel Akande

8. H. E. Chief Patrick Adaba

9. H. E. Alhaji Ibrahim Idris

10. H. E. Capt. Idris Wada

11. H. E. Chief Clarence Olafemi

12. H. E. Major-General David Jemibewon (Rtd.)

13. H. E. Brig-General Tunde Ogbeha (Rtd.)

14. Hon. Justice Umaru Eri, OFR, CON.

15. Hon. Justice Sylvester Umoru Onu, JSC (Rtd.) – post humus award

16. Hon. Justice Ustaz Yoonus Abdullah – post humus award

17. Hon. Justice Nasir Ajanah, CON – post humus award

18. Hon. Justice S. K. Otta

19. Rt. Hon. Umar Buba Jibril post humus award

20. Dr. Abdulazeez Farouk – post humus award.

21. Hajia Ladi Ibrahim

22. Chief Andrew Aileku – post humus award

23. Chief S. B. Awoniyi – post humus award

24. Dr. (Mrs.) Sabina Attah (mni) 25. Prof. Bello Ohiani

26. Chief James Otitoju Mesole

27. Alh. Isa Ozi Salami

28. Amb. Usman Bello

29. Amb. Olusola Enikanolaiye

30. Mohammed Bello Adoke, SAN

31. Chief Kola Jamodu, CFR

32. Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim, SAN – post humus award

33. Lt. Gen. Salihu Ibrahim – post humus award

34. Admiral Ibrahim Ogohi, CFR, MSS, PSC

35. AVM Femi John Femi

36. Alhaji Isa Adeboye

37. Senator A. T. Ahmed – post humus award

38. Dr. Stephen Achema – post humus award

39. Arch. Stephen Olorunfemi – post humus award

40. Alh. Suleiman Kekere

41. Dr. Hassan Abdulrahman Ocholi

42. Dr. Ibrahim Wada (OON)

43. Prof. Gabriel Oyibo

44. Sir James Oloruntoba – post humus award

45. Alh. Dr. Sanusi Abubakar Gamji

46. Dr. Tom Adaba

47. Mrs. Eugenia Abu

48. Chief Chris Isiguzo

49. Mall. Mohammed Sule

50. Inspector Joy Onoja

51. Mr. Yahaya Solomon Ojonugwa

52. HRM. Alhaji Aliyu Obaje – post humus award

53. HRM. Sani Omolori – post humus award

54. HRM. Oba Daniel O. Aka – post humus award

55. HRM. Alhaji Shuaibu Mamman Lafiya – post humus award

56. HRM. Joseph Dodo Alagani – post humus award

57. His Eminence John Cardinal O. Onaiyekan

58. Prof. Ibrahim Abdulsalam

59. Alhaji Umoru Mohammed – post humus award

60. Chief (Mrs.) Nike Davies – Okundaye

61. Chief Coach Daniel Uloko

62. Col. Mohammed Abdulsalam Onuka – post humus award

63. Mr. Jacob Edi

64. Mr. Edward Jatto

65. Otaru Yusuf Adabanege

66. Miss Olubukolami Adeyemi

67. Prof. Francis Idachaba – post humus award

68. Prof. Olugbemiro Jegede

69. Prof. Olu Obafemi

70. Alhaji Yakubu Salawu Dongo

71. Mama Janet Ekundayo – post humus award

72. Mr. Thomas Etuh

73. Lt. Col. Abu Ali – post humus award

74. Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile – post humus award

75. Alhaji Dahiru Mangal

76. Amb. Dr. Musa Kallamullah Ibrahim

77. Prof. Aliyu Abdullahi

78. Rear Adm. Hamzat Sani (Rtd.)

79. Alh. Abubakar Umar L. O.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

