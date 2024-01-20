President Bola Tinubu has celebrated the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, as he marks his birthday on 21 January.

President Tinubu congratulated the foremost lawyer and one of Nigeria’s leading advocates of good governance and citizens’ rights on this anniversary of his birth, and commended him for being an irrepressible proponent of justice, truth, and national unity.

Mr Keyamo, a protégée of the late Human Rights Advocate, Gani Fawehinmi, is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and holder of the National Honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

He is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitration in the United Kingdom.

On account of his advocacy for democratic ideals and human rights over the years, in 2017, he was awarded the Global Human Rights Award by the United States Global Leadership Council in Washington.

The president also commended the minister for his devotion to duty and passion for service demonstrated by his efforts to strengthen the aviation sector to consistently deliver world-class service, safety, and performance.

President Tinubu wished Mr Keyamo good health, wisdom, and strength in the service of the nation.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

January 20, 2024

