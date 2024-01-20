Police raided a criminals’ hideout at Centenary City, Enugu, on Friday and arrested three armed suspects.
Other gang members fled the scene before they could be arrested.
Police spokesman in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, stated on Saturday that police recovered eight pump action guns, four live and 26 expended cartridges at the scene.
He added that police also recovered one machete, four units of solar-powered CCTV cameras, 13 GSM phones, one DVD player, four bags, clothes and objects suspected to be charms from the hideout.
“Preliminary investigation showed that the criminal elements had been using the hideout for the design and perfection of armed robbery and kidnapping, among other crimes.
“The suspects shall be arraigned at the conclusion of investigations,’’ Mr Ndukwe stated.
Police in the state also enjoined residents to remain law-abiding, vigilant and to continue to give credible and actionable security information to the police.
Such reports could be lodged through telephone numbers: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202, or 08098880172, or to infoenugupolice@gmail.com, Mr Ndukwe stated. (NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999