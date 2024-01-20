Police raided a criminals’ hideout at Centenary City, Enugu, on Friday and arrested three armed suspects.

Other gang members fled the scene before they could be arrested.

Police spokesman in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, stated on Saturday that police recovered eight pump action guns, four live and 26 expended cartridges at the scene.

He added that police also recovered one machete, four units of solar-powered CCTV cameras, 13 GSM phones, one DVD player, four bags, clothes and objects suspected to be charms from the hideout.

“Preliminary investigation showed that the criminal elements had been using the hideout for the design and perfection of armed robbery and kidnapping, among other crimes.

“The suspects shall be arraigned at the conclusion of investigations,’’ Mr Ndukwe stated.

Police in the state also enjoined residents to remain law-abiding, vigilant and to continue to give credible and actionable security information to the police.

Such reports could be lodged through telephone numbers: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202, or 08098880172, or to infoenugupolice@gmail.com, Mr Ndukwe stated. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

