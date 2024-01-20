Two suspected kidnappers were reportedly killed in the early hours of Saturday after a family put up stiff resistance to their attempt in Jalingo, Taraba State.

The Police spokesperson in the state, Usman Abdullahi, said two of the kidnappers were gunned down by officers responding to the family’s distress call.

However, sources in Angwan Baraya, the area in the state capital where the incident occurred, said the head of the family, Ardo Yahaya, killed one of the kidnappers with a knife while resisting their attack.

A resident of the area, Mustapha Ja’afaru, said the kidnappers had broken into Mr Yahaya’s residence around 1 a.m.

He said as soon as they scaled the fence into the house, Mr Yahaya, who was armed with a knife, attacked one of the intruders.

“On hearing their footsteps, he positioned himself and attacked their leader with his knife, killing him instantly.

“He then raised an alarm to alert security agents. But before their arrival, the other kidnappers had abducted two children from the house after inflicting wounds on Mr Yahaya.”

Mr Ja’afaru said the security agents chased the kidnappers and rescued the children. He said the body of another kidnapper was later discovered in the bush, having been wounded while trying to escape into the mountain in the area.

Violent crime is rising in Taraba as in other states in northern Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that earlier on Thursday night, three persons were killed by bandits at Monkin in Zing Local Government Area of the state where 13 persons have been abducted in the last four days.

The police spokesperson, Mr Abdullahi, while confirming Saturday’s incident, said the two dead Kidnappers were gunned down by officers trying to rescue Mr Yahaya and his two children.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

