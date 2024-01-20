The Anambra State Government has sued a mortician in court over the missing corpse of a 26-year-old woman in Anambra State.

The mortician, Ugochukwu Joseph, is the owner of a local morgue, New Centuary Medical Complex Mortuary, where the corpse of the deceased woman, Chinonso Okeke, was deposited.

The morgue is in Isuaniocha, a community in Awka North Local Government Area of the South-east state.

Chidinma Ikeanyionwu, a media aide to the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare in the state, Ify Obinabo, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Ms Ikeanyionwu said the mortician was sued by the commissioner through the legal unit of the Ministry of Women and Social Welfare in the state.

Stolen corpse?

The media aide said Rejoice Odogwu, a sister to the deceased, and Sopuruchukwu Okeke, the husband of the deceased, had petitioned the ministry, alleging that the corpse was deposited at the mortician’s morgue on 4 August 2023, but that they were given a different corpse when they demanded it for burial in October 2023.

The statement added that when they complained to the mortician, he argued that the corpse was the one they deposited and not a different one.

But the family, according to the statement, insisted, pointing out that the corpse, which was handed over to them, was that of an older woman.

They also stated that the corpse had a low-cut hairstyle, but that the one handed to them had her hair weaved and had been operated upon.

The statement quoted the family as saying Ms Okeke, the deceased, never underwent any form of surgery, which prompted them to reject the corpse given to them.

Threats

Ms Ikeanyionwu said the family of the deceased also petitioned the commissioner that the mortician had been threatening the family after they refused to take the “different corpse” released to them.

The media aide said the family was asked why they never visited the mortuary before to check the corpse, Mrs Odogwu, a sister to the deceased, said she did not visit the mortuary because she felt she might be unable to control her emotions when looking at her sister’s corpse.

The woman added that a female relative who visited the mortuary to check the corpse was denied access by an attendant who told her that they do not allow pregnant women into the facility.

The family said they found it curious that while their relative was denied access to the mortuary, the mortician kept asking them about the burial date.

The late woman, Mrs Okeke, and her husband hail from Ezinifite Okpuno, a community in Awka South Council Area of Anambra State.

They resided at Nkpor in Idemili North Local Government Local Government Area of the state.

The deceased died during childbirth and the family considered it wise to bring her body to the morgue in Isuaniocha, a community in Awka North Council Area, which is a few miles to the Ezinifite Okpuno Community in Awka South.

‘N850, 000 for settlement’

Mrs Odogwu, sister to the deceased, claimed Mr Joseph, the mortician, approached the family with the sum of N850,000 for settlement after the matter was reported to the Isuaniocha Community, according to the statement.

Legal action

Ms Ikeanyionwu said in the statement that the commissioner handed the case over to the ministry’s legal unit after listening to the family and asking “necessary” questions about the matter.

The media aide said the case was filed and called up for hearing at a magistrate court in Achalla, another community in Awka North Local Government Area of the state.

However, she did not indicate when the case was filed and when it was called up at the court.

