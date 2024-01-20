The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara State has apprehended two suspects for allegedly changing the expiry date of energy drinks.

The suspects were also accused of allegedly selling the expired drinks to unsuspecting consumers.

The state commandant of the corps, Umar Mohammed, disclosed this while briefing journalists on Friday in Ilorin.

Mr Mohammed said the suspects were arrested by the Anti-Vandal Unit of the command, at Amilegbe Area, within the state capital, Ilorin.

He explained that around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, following an intelligence tip-off, officers of the command arrested the suspects while allegedly selling expired Vita Milk energy drink products to buyers.

”On interrogation, one of the suspects confessed that he started the illicit business with the owner of the business (a woman) in 2023, after she contacted him to work for her, with the promise of a handsome reward.

”The suspect also revealed that they were actually into the business of printing fake expiry dates on expired Vita Milk energy products,” the commandant explained.

He, therefore, advised the public to be cautious about the products they consumed and emphasised that there were many health risks posed by expired goods.

In another development, the commandant said that operatives of the command also intercepted an attempted kidnap of school children returning from school on Thursday, by another criminal element.

Mr Mohammed said the suspect was apprehended at Isale-Asa, Opomalu Area of Ilorin around 1 p.m.

”The suspect confessed that he saw the victims on their way back from school and asked them to help him get dry fish.

”He forcefully changed the direction of the children from their normal route home, in an attempt to kidnap them, before he was caught by the officers of the command,” he said.

The commandant assured of the corps’ commitment to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property of residents through tracking down criminals and their activities.

He, however, said that the suspects would be charged to court for proper prosecution.

(NAN)

