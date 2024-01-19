The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has joined some other African first ladies to reemphasise collective action towards environmental sustainability and eradication of gender inequity.

The first lady who was one of the guest speakers at the Launch of the We Are Equal Campaign and Zero Waste Movement Agreement of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), in Maputo, Mozambique, noted that her initiative, Renewed Hope Initiative, would drive these ideals using education as a tool.

“I have decided to use education as a tool to promote the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development ( OAFLAD) ‘We Are Equal’ campaign. This effectively aligns with the mission of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) which is driven by my office to complement the efforts of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR,” she said.

Mrs Tinubu stated that an alternative high school for girls would soon be established to give girls who drop out of school the opportunity to acquire secondary school education to enable them proceed to higher institutions of learning.

“This programme not only recognises the inherent potential within every girl-child, but also serves as a catalyst for empowerment, offering a tailored educational approach that resonates with their unique circumstances “.

In the area of environmental sustainability, the first lady noted that through the collaborative efforts of government and the private sector, there have been tangible results in waste reduction and innovative recycling programmes.

“This synergy stands as a testament to the power of cooperation in implementing sustainable solutions on a large scale. But are we there yet? Not really.”

She re-emphasised that the goal of the Tinubu administration, which the Renewed Hope Initiative is supporting, is to ensure that women in Nigeria are engaged in productive activities that contribute to the socio-economic development of individuals, communities and the nation at large.

“Nigeria stands as a testament to the power of collaboration in bridging educational and economic gap to promote gender equity. We firmly believe that empowering women and girls through education, not only transforms their lives, but also contributes to the overall progress of our nation,” she said.

President Filipe Nyusi declared the event open while the first Ladies of Zimbabwe, Kenya, Botswana, and Malawi were in attendance.

The first lady of Rwanda and Queen of Estwani were represented.

SIGNED

Busola Kukoyi

SA Media to the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

19th January 2024

