The Ekiti State governor, Biodun Oyebanji has approved the reinstatement of 15 employees of the State House of Assembly sacked in 2021 by the administration of former governor, Kayode Fayemi.

The employees were relieved of their appointments by the Fayemi administration after they were accused of misconduct, including allegations of being in the opposition party.

They, however, got a reprieve on Thursday when they received news of their reinstatement through the office of the Chairman of the Assembly Service Commission.

Sadly, one of the sacked workers had died before the reinstatement.

The Chairman of the Ekiti State House of Assembly Service Commission, Kayode Fasakin, made this known as the legislative business kicked off at the Assembly complex on Thursday.

”One of the top issues discussed was the good news that brought joy and jubilation in the Commission’s premises with regards to the approval by the State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji of immediate reinstatement of 15 legislative staff disengaged for irregular appointment in 2021,” a statement from the commission read.

”Another issue discussed at the plenary was how to improve the already established Staff Loans Board in the commission, where the chairman of the commission, Kayode Fasakin, praised the State Governor and the Speaker of the House, Adeoye Aribasoye, for their efforts at ensuring the take-off of the Loans Board.

”Other members at the plenary include David Taiwo, Olajide Olaniyi, Rotimi Ajidara, Mrs Fola Richie Adewusi, Abidemi Ipinlaye, Akintunde Famoyegun, and the Executive Secretary, Tolulope Afolabi, among others,” it added.

