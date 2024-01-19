A former chairperson of Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Rommy Okoli, has advised Governor Charles Soludo to desist from “unnecessary fights with stakeholders” in the state.

Mr Okoli, who spoke to journalists in Awka on Thursday, said the conflict between the government and the church on one hand and the traditional institution on the other was unnecessary and distractive.

He said the conversation on government policies, and their impacts on the economic prosperity and well-being of citizens had taken a backseat.

He called on Governor Soludo to “take full charge” of the government, and not allow his appointees and “propagandists” to create tension in Anambra.

“The events in Anambra are no longer palatable, the conversation in the media is no longer on the wellbeing of our people. This must be checked before it degenerates into anarchy.

“We have seen the face-off between the government and the church, between the government and traditional rulers and even videos on the destruction of businesses they say are operating in unapproved locations.

“This is not good for the image of our state. It is not good for the progress of our state. We need positive and constructive engagement to sustain the peace and tranquillity we are getting back,” he said.

Mr Okoli said Anambra had always been a state where people engaged in politics with respect, without violence.

He urged Mr Soludo to maintain focus and not engage himself in many fights that would pit him against the masses.

According to him, “Mr Governor should collaborate with National Assembly members to attract more dividends of democracy to the people of Anambra State.

“Legislators Ifeanyi Ubah, Tony Nwoye and Victor Umeh are great patriots with utmost compassion for the poor. These people mean well and the masses love them. Let love reign,” he said.

‘Anti-people’

Mr Soludo’s administration recently incurred the anger of the traditional rulers in Anambra over the suspension of a traditional ruler who had conferred a chieftaincy title on Ifeanyi Ubah, a senator from the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that about three traditional rulers bowed to pressure by apologising to the governor for conferring chieftaincy titles on politicians.

The traditional rulers, in a letter signed by the chairperson of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, Alfred Achebe, said the administration was being disrespectful, with the way it was “maltreating” and suspending some traditional rulers.

The traditional ruler told the governor that political authority and power come from God through the governed, and therefore “should be exercised with due sensitivity and humaneness over the governed.”

Another group, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, on Friday, expressed displeasure over the way the administration is “maltreating” the traditional institution in the state.

“The law banning conferment of chieftaincy titles to people outside the domain of a stool without the state government’s approval is dictatorial, anti-democratic, anti-people and barbaric.

“It is not a law but a decree because it does not represent the interest of the people,” Goodluck Ibem, the president-general of the group, said in a statement.

“Governor Soludo should focus more on providing democracy dividends to the people,” he added.

