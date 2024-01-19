The police in Niger State Police Command have arrested two suspects for allegedly acting as informants of kidnappers and arms dealers.

The police public relations officer in the state, Wasiu Abidoun, in a press release on Friday named the suspects as Waziri Ciroma, 30, from Kwamba Maji, Suleja, and Salisu Abdullahi, 40, from Chanchaga, Minna.

Mr Abidoun said the suspects were arrested by the operatives of the police Crack Squad and SIB, based on technical intelligence.

He said the efforts were a result of the investigation of a recently arrested suspected notorious kidnapper, Ibrahim Maisaji (AKA Jayi), who was allegedly planning with others to establish a criminal camp around Maje Suleja.

According to Mr Abiodun, his confession led to the arrest of the suspects, adding that Mr Ciroma, during the investigation, confessed that he belonged to the Jayi gang and that he took Jayi to his neighbour’s house in Kwamba, where a female victim was kidnapped during a naming ceremony last year and a ransom of N4 million collected, adding that his share of the sum was N50,000 only.

He also pointed out that he shared about N30,000 from another kidnapping operation in which N3 million was collected from the victims.

Meanwhile, the two suspects, according to the press release, would be arraigned in court as soon as investigations into their case were concluded.

