The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, on Thursday, presented N2.08bn cheques to the families of police officers who died in active serving in the last five years.

Mr Egbetokun presented the cheques to 785 beneficiaries at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The package is under the Group Life Assurance and IGP Family Welfare Scheme package of the force.

Mr Egbetokun said, “We appreciate the stewardship of President Bola Tinubu for his administration’s commitment towards the well-being of police officers, and we urge the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money.

“We understand that no amount of money can bring back the lives of the officers lost, but this will help to cushion the effects of the gaps left behind.”

The Force Insurance Officer, Lydia Ameh, a chief superintendent of police, said the presentation of the cheques was made possible because of the IGP’s commitment and affection.

“My sincere appreciation goes to the Inspector-General of Police, whose commitment, valued guidance, and extraordinary leadership role are crucial in ensuring that the Force cleared pending insurance claims which has resulted in the presentation of Group Life Assurance and IGP Family Welfare Scheme cheques to 785 next of kins/beneficiaries of our brave officers and men who lost their lives while on active duty for the Insurance Policy Years of 2015/2016, 2017/2018, 2021/2022, and 2022/2023, amounting to N2,086,801,144.79 which will go a long way to alleviate the sufferings of the families of our departed colleagues.

READ ALSO:

“While I share the feelings of the families of our deceased officers and men, I wish to express my gratitude to the inspector-general of police and his management team for their efforts which extend beyond the procurement of the 2022/2023 insurance policy but include the complete settlement of all pending payments from previous years,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries, Donald Awunah Jnr, son of a former Force Public Relations Officer, Donald Awunah, appreciated the IGP for the presentation of the cheques to the families.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

