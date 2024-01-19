It was a defensive masterclass from the Super Eagles of Nigeria as they defeated AFCON 2023 hosts Cote d’Ivoire 1-0 on Thursday at Stade Alassane Ouattara.

A penalty scored by captain William Troost-Ekong in the second half gave the Eagles all three points and a brighter chance of making it into the round of 16.

Here are the player ratings:

Name: Stanley Nwabali, 27; 2nd Cap

Minutes: 90; Rating: 7/10

Commentary

Nwabali exhibited confidence and expertise in handling all the threats presented by the Elephants. His standout moment was a punching clearance after the Eagles had scored in the second half.

Also, he made an unconventional save in the first half, saving Zaidu Sanusi from potential embarrassment. Coach Jose Peseiro’s choice of the Chippa United goalkeeper is proving to be a wise decision.

Name: Calvin Bassey, 24; 11th Cap

Minutes: 90; Rating: 8/10

Commentary

Bassey was immovable and won almost all his one-on-one duels. Regardless of the player the Elephants deployed on their right flank, the Fulham defender stayed steady and was not fazed. Whether it was in the air or on the ground, Bassey was solid and he made a team-high six successful tackles.

Name: William Troost-Ekong, 30; 66th Cap

Minutes: 90; Rating: 8/10

Commentary

Troost-Ekong looks like a different player, as his positioning was top-notch in the encounter. He also had the confidence to take on the penalty responsibility and scored the goal that gave the Eagles all three points.

Name: Semi Ajayi, 30; 25th Cap

Minutes: 90; Rating: 7/10

Commentary

Ajayi grew into the game and made some vital interceptions, especially in the last 10 minutes as the Eagles put up a rearguard to frustrate the Ivorians.

Name: Ola Aina, 30; 32nd Cap

Minutes: 90; Rating: 8.5/10

Commentary

Aina emerged as the standout Nigerian player on the field. The Nottingham Forest defender is starting to unveil his latent skills, excelling in both one-on-one defending and ball progression.

Aina effectively neutralised Jeremie Boga before Jonathan Bamba came into play. He made four tackle attempts and successfully won all four.

Name: Frank Onyeka, 26; 14th Cap

Minutes: 90; Rating: 8/10

Commentary

A solid performance from the Brentford player. Very perceptive and full of running to block passing lanes and attempted passes. He didn’t need to win tackles because his judgement was spot on in recognising where the danger was going to come from and snuffing it out at the source.

Name: Alex Iwobi, 27; 65th Cap

Minutes: 90; Rating: 6/10

Commentary

This was not Iwobi’s best showing for Nigeria, maybe because he was told to anchor the midfield from deep and stay in touch with Onyeka to create a seven-man defensive wall against the Elephants.

He tried initiating the offence from deep, but he was more dangerous when he got into the final third.

Name: Ademola Lookman, 26; 10th Cap

Minutes: 79; Rating: 6.5/10

Commentary

Lookman was up for the fight all match and impressed with his diligence in tracking back and creating one-on-one situations that gave the Eagles the opportunities to counter. He would have liked to get more passes into space to trouble Serge Aurier, who is not the quickest defender.

Name: Samuel Chukwueze, 24; 29th Cap

Minutes: 79; Rating: 6/10

Commentary

Chukwueze tried his best, but his final pass in the final third left so much to be desired. On two occasions, he had the chance to play with a colleague, but he chose otherwise and overran the ball.

In the first half, he played well between the lines and almost provided an assist for Osimhen in the ninth minute. The AC Milan man needs to make better decisions to lift his game.

Name: Victor Osimhen, 24; 30th Cap

Minutes: 88; Rating: 7.5/10

Commentary

What Osimhen does not give in goals, he gives in endeavour and commitment. The Napoli ace, through his persistent hustle, won the penalty, but now he has to look to start scoring goals to enhance his burgeoning reputation.

Substitutes

Name: Moses Simon, 26; 60th Cap

Minutes: 18; Rating: 5/10

Commentary

Simon kept the team’s shape defensively.

Name: Bright Osayi-Samuel, 26; 10th Cap

Minutes: 18; Rating: 5/10

Commentary

Osayi-Samuel almost produced a superb solo goal at the end of the second half, but if he had looked up, he would have picked a free Simon, who would have had a shot at goal.

Name: Kenneth Omeruo, 26; 61st Cap

Minutes: 10; Rating: 5/10

Commentary

Omeruo came on and solidified the defence, and he made some vital clearances.

Name: Paul Onuachu, 29; 21st Cap

Minutes: 8; Rating: NA

Commentary

Onuachu played his part in winding down the clock.

Manager: Jose Peseiro, 63; 19th match in charge of the Super Eagles

Rating: 7/10

Commentary

Peseiro designed a strategy to stifle the vaunted midfield of the Elephants, and he succeeded as his players carried out the plan to the letter. Maybe he still needs to work on his substitutions, but he got almost everything right to ensure the Eagles caged the Elephants and finished with a clean sheet.

