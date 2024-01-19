A former National Commissioner with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and retired professor of Sociology at the University of Lagos, Lai Olurode, has paid tributes to former Osun State Governor, Bisi Akande, as he turned 85.

Mr Akande, also a former national chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), celebrated his birthday on 16 January.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr Olurode said Mr Akande belonged to the Obafemi Awolowo political school of thought with the core values of being blunt and uncompromising.

He explained that this school of thought is not after power or political office for personal aggrandisement or power for its own sake but that power is only pursued as long as it can serve the purpose of alleviating human sufferings.

Mr Olurode also remarked that central to the political philosophy of the school is that education is a social good to which all must have access to regardless of placement within the social structure.

According to him ”health, shelter, rural development and provision of employment opportunities deserve utmost attention if governance is to be purposive and responsible.”

A third element which Mr Olurode alluded to was a disdain for flamboyance and political jamboree.

The former INEC commissioner said ”for Awolowo political school of thought, political campaigns shouldn’t be driven by money but by the efficacy and sophistication of policies and ideas placed before the electorates.”

The school of thought, he stated further believes strongly that in the market of political goods, it would corner the most market if not all except it is cheated by corrupt people.

Mr Olurode said when Mr Akande had the opportunity to serve as first, secretary to the government of old Oyo State under former Governor Bola Ige and later as the deputy governor in the Second Republic, he was guided by those political ethics which gave more attention to governance and substantive issues in place of the type of cars that officials of the state ride in.

He also recalled that when Mr Akande was elected as the governor of Osun state in 1999, this ethical approach to governance blossomed, adding that in the course of the political campaign for election as governor, he didn’t spend up to N2,000. He said he and drastically cut down on the cost of governance while in office.

He said, ”For him, the office of the first lady had no place in Nigeria and he didn’t allow this constitutional aberration.”

”No wonder, Akande, in just four years as the governor of Osun state built a colossal state secretariat which eradicated the practice of hiring apartments all over the state to accommodate government officials.”

Mr Olurode said during the commissioning of the architectural masterpiece, the then President Olusegun Obasanjo, marvelled as to how Mr Akande was able to achieve the feat without borrowing.

He said ”had Mr Akande been desperate for political office, he would have secured a ministerial post under President Muhammadu Buhari for free.”

Mr Olurode added ”Akande is loyal to his political associates. Through thick and thin, and even after the death of Bola Ige, his loyalty to him didn’t whither. And throughout the hectic and marathon campaign travels and travails of the then Senator Bola Tinubu, Bisi Akande, in spite of advanced age, stood by him.”

”This man is an exceptional politician, indeed, out of the run of the mill.

”He deserves all the encomiums in a country where politics isn’t really about principle and service but centres around a rapacious money culture.”

