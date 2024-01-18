A delegation from the European Union (EU) has met with the officials of the Federal Ministry of Education to promote Erasmus+ scholarships for Nigerian students and capacity-building programmes for staff of Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The EU delegation said the European Union Nigerian Corporation will demonstrate the readiness of the EU of regular migration opportunities for young Nigerians to travel and study in Europe based on their capacity.

The delegation also added that the corporation will demonstrate the EU’s commitment to creating opportunities for Nigerian youth

Zissimos Vergos, the deputy head of the delegation of the European Union to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, spoke at the maiden edition of Erasmus+ National Information Day which was held today at the secretariat of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities.

He said: “We all have to recognise that a big part of Erasmus+ is not the big part of academic excellence, and it’s not simply a scholarship but a commitment to a mission to reinforce global citizens. It is a no-brainer to say these are smart tactical knowledge and skills not only given to the citizens of Europe but also to Nigerians that would deliver the intelligence for sustainable and inclusive growth that will monitor all studies regarding economic development.”

He said although there might be indications of comparative advantage in technological excellence, “at the end of the day, everything will be all about the quality of human capital.”

“Erasmus+ is also a life-changing experience with only one additional requirement, which, of course, is beyond the fundamentals: hard work and being prepared to be successful. The scholarship will have the students as educated leaders and global citizens, as well as future influencers, technology leaders, and social entrepreneurs,” he said.

Sununu speaks

Speaking at the event, the Minister of State for Education, Tanko Sununu, said the Erasmus+ scholarship programme aims to improve knowledge sharing and will open the gate for Nigerian citizens to be exposed to travelling as it is another form of knowledge on its own.

“Education is a very huge area, and Nigeria cannot cover everything. Some specific courses are not available within the country, but the scholarship will enable the students that will go there to be specialised in their field, and we will use them later in future to develop our own local and indigenous faculties that will service Nigeria,” he said.

Mr Sununu added that one of the major focuses of the ministry is giving much emphasis on technical vocational education and training, which is also an area that has been included in the Erasmus scholarship.

However, noting that the development of the agenda of President Tinubu has provided an avenue for Erasmus to key into it and see how they can construct partnerships and develop the educational sector.

Ensuring employability

Mr Sununu noted that employability is a key figure for the students who returned after gaining knowledge from the scholarship, however, the ministry is not focusing on white collar jobs as it averagely means Nigerian government employment.

He said the aim is to have individuals who have the capacity and skill to think out of the box.

“We hope that our graduates in the near future should not be employed but be the employer of their own. The kind of education whereby an individual will have the necessary skills to develop a software application that can not only change his future but the future of Nigeria.

About Erasmus + Scholarships

The Erasmus+ scholarship is a financial aid programme offered by the European Union that started in 2014 to support students, graduates, and young people who want to study, train, volunteer, or gain work experience abroad. It is one of the most popular scholarship programmes in the world, as it offers an opportunity to experience different cultures, improve language skills, and boost employability.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

