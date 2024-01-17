The Commissioner for Information and Culture in Abia State, Okey Kanu, says the proposed modular refinery at the Abia Industrial Innovation Park will come on stream by 2025.

Mr Kanu made this known on Tuesday while briefing reporters on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting at the Government House, Umuahia.

He said the refinery would be the first major project to be executed in the park and it would begin to operate fully in 2025.

The commissioner said that the refinery would provide 2,000 direct jobs and “thousands” of indirect jobs for the teeming youths of Abia.

He said: “The project will help to provide refined products for the people of Abia as well as increase our revenue base as a state.

“So, it is a project that is very important to this government and every effort is being put in place to ensure that the date is met.

“The state government is also ready to reap from the petroleum aThe refinery, to be located within the Abia Industrial Innovation Park, is expected to provide 2,000 direct jobs.nd mineral endowments in the state.”

Mr Kanu said that a lot of investors had shown serious interest in setting up their investments in Abia, especially in the petroleum sector.

According to him, such investments, when they materialised, would aid in boosting the government’s efforts to provide job opportunities for the youth.

Also, the Commissioner for Petroleum and Mineral, Joel Ogbonna, said the establishment of an industrial park showed the government’s resolve to transform the state.

Mr Ogbonna said that the government had taken steps to ensure that it would explore the entire value chain of petroleum.

He also said the establishment of a modular refinery in the state would provide the government with a huge opportunity to transform the state.

Mr Ogbonna said Abia has over 17 solid minerals, and that the government was making an effort to harness them for the benefit of the state.

(NAN)

