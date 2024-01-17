Gunmen, on Monday, shot dead a female vigilante, Blessing Onana, and injured others during an attack on the office of Ngboejeogu Central Security, Ngbo Court in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The Chairperson of Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Odono Onwe, confirmed the incident in a statement he issued in Abakaliki and made available to reporters on Wednesday.

Mr Onwe, who described the incident as cruel, said the hoodlums destroyed some property and stole a motorcycle in the area.

“We are saddened over the cruel and bloody invasion of the Office of Ngboejeogu Central Security at Ngbo Court by faceless gunmen.

“Severally, our security men have been battered, humiliated, abused and murdered gruesomely.

“This demoralises the frantic efforts of our vigilantes in safeguarding our localities.

“Sorrowfully, we mourn and console the families of the departed security personnel who lost her life in active service,” he said.

The council chairperson said the incident had been reported to the police, and that the perpetrators would be arrested and brought to book.

READ ALSO: Three die in Ebonyi road accident

“Our resolve to achieve peace in Ohaukwu Local Government Area can never be undermined by anybody.

“We urge our people to be vigilant in their environment and report any illegal movement to the nearest police station.

“Ohaukwu is the land of God and such calamity shall never befall us again,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) could not reach the police for their comment on the incident.

(NAN)

