The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has set up a committee to review the laws guiding the control of explosives in the country.

This was done to determine possible violations by alleged illegal miners in Ibadan, which resulted in Tuesday’s deadly explosion.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the council, presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday, expressed worry about the incident and noted the need to avert a recurrence in the future.

Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, told journalists at the end of the resumed council meeting that despite preliminary investigations suggesting that explosives stored by illegal miners might be the cause of the explosion, there was also suspicion in some quarters that a gas explosion might be the cause.

He noted that federal agents were on the ground at the scene of the incident to ascertain the cause and how to prevent future occurrences.

“Our team is there trying to find out what the cause is. But in trying to be proactive, the Council has set up a committee to look into how the control of explosives law was broken, if indeed there were explosives around where this incident happened.

“So, wherever the chain is broken, the committee would see how it can be fixed, and gather more information if this is happening rampantly around the country,” Mr Abubakar said.

