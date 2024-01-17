The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has deployed its Southwest emergency response team to Ibadan following the distress alert of an explosion in the Bodija area.

The agency said it was already working with other partner agencies to restore order, evacuate and assist victims.

In a communique, the agency said it could not ascertain casualty figures yet, as “search and rescue (SAR)” was ongoing.

It stated that other stakeholders present at the scene included the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Department of State Service (DSS), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Nigeria Army, Federal and State fire service, Nigerian Red Cross, State Ministry of Environment, and Amotekun Corps.

“More resources are being mobilised to support the ongoing SAR operations. Security has been beefed up in the area while arrangements for more support to facilitate the operations are in progress,” the agency said.

Meanwhile a former deputy governor of Oyo State, Iyiola Oladokun, on Wednesday, said the explosion that rocked Ibadan on Tuesday night has rendered him and his family homeless due to the damage from the explosion.

Mr Oladokun said a friend had to provide accommodation for him and his wife after the explosion, noting that it destroyed property worth millions of naira in his house.

“I am one of the residents of Dejo Oyelese Close. My house was affected. We were just watching a football match when the explosion occurred. All the doors that were closed were forced open. All the doors, windows and roof are gone. It was very devastating,” he said.

