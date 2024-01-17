The Kaduna High Court on Wednesday ordered the EFCC to sell a Toyota Camry 2006 model, Mercedes Benz GLK 2010 model, iPhone XR and iPhone Pro Max to the federal government.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged Godwin Pascal and Carlos Nathan with internet fraud.

Delivering judgment, Dairus Khobo also sentenced Messrs Pascal and Nathan to two years imprisonment.

Mr Khobo, however, gave the convicts an option of N100,000 fine each.

Earlier, the counsel for EFCC, P. C. Onyeneho, told the court that the convicts belonged to a syndicate of fraudsters operating in Barnawa and environs in Kaduna.

He said that the convicts posed as Katie Geoffery, a female from the U.S. and struck a relationship with one Jimmy Michael.

In view of their plea, the EFCC counsel called a witness and tendered some documents to prove the case.

Items tendered included: Toyota Camry 2006 model, Mercedes Benz GLK 2010 model and iPhone XR and IPhone Pro Max, the defendant’s statement, consent to search devices form, certificate of compliance and scam documents printed from the defendant’s Instagram account.

The prosecutor stated that the convicts committed an offence punishable under sections 1(1) and 319 of the Penal Code.

Relying on the documents tendered and the witness testimony, the prosecution prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendant as charge.

Counsel for the defendant, B. J. Francis, did not oppose the prayers by the prosecution, but urged the court to temper justice with mercy. (NAN)

