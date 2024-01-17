Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has dissolved the State Executive Council, following the commencement of his second tenure in office on Monday.

Addressing members of the cabinet at the Government House in Owerri on Tuesday, the governor, who said the dissolution was with immediate effect, explained that his decision was in tandem with the Nigerian Constitution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those affected by the dissolution include all commissioners, special advisers and senior special assistants.

Governor Uzodinma also announced the removal of all the sole administrators of the 27 local government areas of the state.

The governor commended the outgone cabinet members and the former local administrators for their support and contribution towards his reelection on 11 November 2023 and his subsequent inauguration for a second term.

He said it was because of their support that his administration commenced the dredging of Orashi River, rehabilitation of public schools, establishment of a “digital economy” and the completion of road projects, among other projects.

“This second tenure will offer us the needed opportunity to consolidate on the solid foundation put in place.

“I want to remind you that whether you will be directly involved in the new dispensation or tangentially involved, wherever you are, you will be proud to have been part of this government,” he said.

He promised to ensure a “symbiotic relationship” with them in the second tenure, saying “We have become a family – politically, economically or otherwise”.

Mr Uzodinma stressed that the war against insecurity would be intensified in his second term.

According to him, “The second term in office is for us to leave a legacy and do things that we will be remembered for.

“It is for us to really and completely build a new Imo state,” he added.

The governor appealed to the former officials to appreciate his limitations as a human by not being able to meet their expectations and promised that he would strive harder in the new dispensation to do better.

He promised he would accommodate in the new cabinet those who distinguished themselves in their service during his first term.

(NAN)

