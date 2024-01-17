Kidnappers have failed to release their victim, Chibuike Nlemadim, who was kidnapped five months ago despite receiving N12 million as ransom, the family has said.

Chidubem Nlemadim, the victim’s nephew, told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday that Mr Nlemadim, a real estate agent, was kidnapped in August 2023 in Umudagu village, Mbieri, a community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east.

“The men who kidnapped him were heavily armed. They were dressed in police uniforms. They double-crossed his car, he came out of the car to run and they took him and the car,” Chidubem said in a series of posts on his X handle on Sunday.

He said the kidnappers later contacted the family and demanded N12 million as ransom which was paid to the kidnappers.

“The last time the kidnappers called (us) three months ago, he (Nlemadim) was crying and begging that his properties be sold off to raise more money for the kidnappers as they were threatening him,” he stated.

Family in agony

Chidubem said the kidnap of Mr Nlemadim has left the family devastated, including his wife, who was pregnant at the time.

“For three months plus, we have not heard from him or the kidnappers. We don’t know if he is still alive or dead,” he wrote on the microblogging platform.

He said the victim’s wife, Chibuzor, has now given birth, but that she is depressed because of the kidnap of her husband.

“The newborn baby is about three weeks old now,” he said.

Apart from the newborn, the couple has two older daughters.

‘Police not helping us’

Chidubem said the family reported the matter to the police in Imo State immediately after the kidnap, but that they have been unable to help in the matter.

“The Imo State Police have been silent for five months. They are doing nothing about it,” he said.

He said the family later contracted someone who tracked the car of the victim in Benin, Edo State, Nigeria’s South-south, and reported it to the police in Imo State, who visited Benin to recover the vehicle from a man who had put it up for sale.

He told PREMIUM TIMES that the police operatives, subsequently, arrested the car seller

“They found over N40 million in his (car seller’s) account. He said he only sells mostly stolen vehicles and doesn’t know about the kidnap. (But) why can’t the police track those who brought in the car (to the car seller)?” he said.

“The car seller has been in police custody for three months. Nothing has changed. No new development.”

Police speak

When contacted on Wednesday morning, the police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, told PREMIUM TIMES that the police did not forget the case, but have been investigating the suspect who was arrested in Benin.

“I understand the pain of the family, but since a suspect has been arrested, they should allow us time because kidnapping cases are investigated discreetly to enable us to get other suspects at large,” Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said.

The police spokesperson said they were yet to go public about the case in order not to give out information to other fleeing suspects.

“I am assuring the family that since we have arrested one suspect, give us time, we are going to get others,” he said.

