Persons living with disabilities (PLWD) in Jigawa State on Tuesday expressed their joy at receiving N30,000 each as handouts from the state government.

The state’s Agency for Youth Employment and Empowerment held the event to flag off the scheme targeting 1,000 PLWD from across the 27 local government areas of the state. The event took place at the Manpower Development Institute in Dutse, the state capital.

Hauwa Sa’idu, a beneficiary, from Jigawar Tsada in Dutse local council area, said she will add the N30,000 to her business capital.

“This is the first time I am getting as much as N30,000 from the government as an empowerment package. I am into the groundnut oil business, the money will enable me to increase my capital and production. I am grateful to God almighty and Governor Danmodi (Umar Namadi) for the gesture,” Mrs Sa’idu said.

Hauwa Adamu, who attended the ceremony from Ringim local government area, about 80 kilometres from the state capital, said it is the highest handout she has received from the government after an N7,500 she got from the administration of former Governor Sule Lamido.

“I will use the money to expand my local fan craft and robe businesses,” the 82-year-old Mrs Adamu said

Larai Musa from Roni LGA, a beggar who is expecting her tenth child, said she would use the handout to care for her children.

“But we need more to take me out of the street from begging,” Mrs Musa said.

Ismail Bature is the spokesperson for PLWD in the state.

“There are different empowerment programmes targeting our members in the state but this one is unique because of the structure set aside and number of the beneficiaries,” he said.

The state governor, Mr Namadi, at the event, said the government would extend an empowerment programme to other groups to address the poverty level in the state.

“We have a mechanism of evaluating the processes, including the utilisation of the fund. We will monitor the retention rate, and based on that we will continue to increase the beneficiaries in addressing the poverty level which is part of our 12-point agenda.

“The government is also in the process of reviewing the monthly N7,000 payment to persons living with disabilities and increase the beneficiaries,” the governor said.

