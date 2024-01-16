A professor of political science, Jonah Onuoha, says the probe of the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, over alleged financial misappropriation should serve as a “red flag” to other members of President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

Mr Onuoha, a former head, department of political science, University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka on Tuesday.

The professor, while reacting to Mrs Edu’s recent grilling by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said that President Tinubu’s action against Mrs Edu was a sign that other cabinet members should tread with caution, as it was no longer business as usual.

“I commend Mr President for allowing Edu to be probed by EFCC over alleged financial misappropriation, less than six months after he appointed her as minister.

“By this bold step, Tinubu has raised a ‘red flag’ to other cabinet members that his administration has zero tolerance for bribery and corruption.

“The bane of our democracy in the past was corruption, financial misappropriations and diversion of public funds to private pockets,” he said.

Mr Onuoha noted that Mrs Edu’s probe should serve as deterrent to other ministers and political appointees to either shun corruption or be ready to face the consequences.

“With this, Tinubu’s administration has started well in the fight against corruption and if he continues like this, his tenure will restore the confidence of Nigerians in governance,” he said.

Mr Onuoha advised ministers and other political appointees to see their appointments as an opportunity to serve their fatherland and contribute their own quota to national development rather than an opportunity to amass wealth illegally.

“We should all put patriotism and national interest first whenever we are called to serve our fatherland.

“Nigeria is the only country we can call our own; we are they people that will make Nigeria great.

“We should always remember that there is no place like home, as we will be treated as foreigners in any other country we find ourselves,” said Mr Onuoha, who is also the director, UNN Centre for American Studies.

(NAN)

