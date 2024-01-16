The civil society in Yobe State, including lawyers, human rights advocates and the Nigeria Union of Journalists, has demanded justice over the brutal killing of a woman in the state capital, last week.

Ammi Adamu was reportedly killed in her sleep on January 4 at her residence at New Bra-Bara Estate in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital. Her husband, Abubakar Musa, has been taken into custody by the police as the prime suspect in the crime. The couple were staff of Yobe State University, Damaturu.

According to their neighbours, Mrs Adamu was reportedly stabbed in the neck while in bed with her husband.

Since the news of the gruesome murder became public, civil society organisations, individuals and the victim’s family members have been demanding that the killer be swiftly brought to justice.

The NUJ Yobe State Council, in a statement jointly signed by its chairperson, Rajab Mohammed, and Secretary, Alhassan Mamuldo, condemned the killing and called for a thorough investigation towards bringing the culprit to justice.

The Women-led Civil Society Organisations Network Yobe State (WOLNY), in a statement by its chairperson, Altine Ibrahim, described the incident as deeply troubling and called for a thorough investigation to ensure that the killer faces the full wrath of the law.

“While we are aware that the alleged perpetrator, Abubakar Musa, has already been apprehended, the distressing and traumatic information indicates that Ammi was sleeping beside her husband when she was violently attacked and stabbed in the neck with a sharp object, resulting in her death,” the group said.

It expressed solidarity with members of the victim’s family, declaring its commitment to sustaining advocacy until justice is fully served on the matter. The group called on other civil society organisations to amplify the call to prevent further occurrences of crime and protect the rights and well-being of women in society.

