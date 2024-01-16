A former senator from Zamfara State, Kabiru Marafa, said the Supreme Court affirmed the election of eight governors because President Bola Tinubu refused to interfere in the judicial process.

Mr Marafa, the Zamfara coordinator of the Tinubu-Kashima campaign council in the last presidential election, stated this in a statement on Monday.

The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the elections of eight governors. They are Kabir Yusuf (Kano), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi State), Alex Otti (Abia) and Bassey Otu (Cross River).

Mr Marafa, who lost his bid to return to the Senate during the 2023 general elections, said the refusal of President Tinubu to interfere in the judgement of the Supreme Court on governorship elections saved democracy and restored hope in the Nigerian judiciary.

He said because Mr Tinubu did not interfere, the Supreme Court judgement allowed the wishes of Nigerian electorates to prevail.

“It is a welcome development. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has, by this singular action of non-interference in the Supreme Court judgement, saved the country’s democracy and forestalled the repeat of the 1983 scenario.

“You will recall that it was after the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) grabbed states that were hitherto of the opposition that the Second Republic collapsed,” he said.

Mr Marafa, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), also commended justices of the Supreme Court for the judgement on the governorship elections.

He noted that the outcome of the court’s decisions on the governorship elections has reinforced his belief in the ability and capacity of the Nigerian judiciary to deliver justice in the political space.

The former senator congratulated the governors for their elections and urged them to be fair in governing their respective states.

