An event commemorating Martin Luther King Jr.’s (MLK) Day in Abuja on Monday focused on the need for the Nigerian government and citizens to play active roles in the protection of human and civil rights in the country.

The President of the Centre for Socio-legal Studies (CSLS), the organiser of the event, Yemi Akinseye-George, a Law professor and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, called on the Nigerian government to prioritise the protection of those rights in the nation.

The Senior Advisor for the Bureau of International Narcotic and Law Enforcement Affairs at the United States Embassy in Nigeria, Shaun Gavin, who attended the Abuja event, similarly emphasised, in a statement, the need to create awareness about civil liberties among Nigerians.

MLK Day is officially the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr, an American Baptist minister, who was one of the most prominent leaders in the civil rights movement involved in non-violent protest against racial discrimination in the United States in the 1950s and 1960s.

He was active in the movement between 1955 and 1968 when he was assassinated aged 39.

The movement led to several groundbreaking legislative reforms in the United States. The achievements of the movement gained global reckoning.

Although 15 January is the birthday of Mr King, MLK Day is marked as a federal holiday in the US on the third Monday of January annually. The Day is being asked by different countries and cities of the world.

At the event attended by officials of the US embassy in Nigeria in Abuja on Monday, Mr Akinseye, reiterated the universal nature of the fight for human rights, transcending borders and cultures.

He urged Nigerians to be vigilant and confront challenges courageously while holding the government accountable for offences committed to safeguarding lives and property.

Mr Akinseye-George referenced Mr King’s pivotal roles in the American Civil Rights Movement in emphasising the need for a collective commitment to protecting fundamental rights such as freedom of speech, religion, privacy, and a fair trial.

He said the government and citizens must ensure the protection and prioritization of civil liberties.

“The struggle for civil liberties is not confined to any one nation or community; it is a universal endeavour that transcends borders and cultures. This awareness is crucial for promoting justice, equality, and democracy,” he said.

He called for punitive measures against wrongdoers, accountability for mishaps, and restitution for victims and marginalised groups in Nigeria.

Also, he encouraged solidarity and active participation from federal and state governments, influential figures, and every citizen.

Mr Akinseye-George also urged both the young and old to champion civil liberties, emphasising their role as the fulcrum of a just and democratic society.

“In Nigeria and many parts of the world, there is a need to create awareness about civil liberties to ensure that citizens understand their rights and are empowered to demand them.

“Currently, Nigeria faces significant challenges related to civil liberties. These challenges may include government censorship, restrictions on freedom of expression, discrimination based on race, gender or religion, lack of access to justice, and arbitrary detention.

“The most pressing challenges include the threat to human lives that currently plagues the country, ranging from the Christmas Eve killings in Plateau State, the bombing of innocent civilians in Kaduna State, the running rampant of kidnappers and unknown gunmen throughout all the sectors of the country,” he added.

Mr Gavin, the US embassy official, said in a recent statement shared at the event called on Nigerians to remain vigilant and proactive in safeguarding their rights and freedom.

He underscored the importance of mental liberation rooted in love for one another as the true path to achieving human rights centred on human dignity.

“As Nigerians, but furthermore, as Africans, both on the continent and in the diaspora, it is crucial that we unite in advancing human rights and civil liberties. We must rise above the divisions of religion, tribe, ethnicity, race, and colour recognizing them as remnants of a past of struggle designed to fragment our humanity, as one,” he stated.

He called for joining hands across continents and oceans, adding. “let us commit to nurturing a sense of love and respect that honours our diverse expressions while forging a united.”

“This unity, love and respect is strength,” Mr Gavin maintained, adding they are “capable of propelling significant progress across Nigeria and the entire African continent.”

“Let us rise above our differences and embrace our collective identity, honouring Dr King’s legacy by forging a path of mutual respect, and honour, embracing our collective identity, and honouring Dr King’s legacy by forging a path of mutual respect, honour, and excellence.

“In speaking of unity and excellence, it’s imperative to recognise the extraordinary achievements of Nigerians worldwide. Nigerians are among the most successful and educated immigrant groups in America today!

“This is a testament not just to individual brilliance but to a broader culture of excellence that permeates the Nigerian spirit. Whether it’s in academia, medicine,

technology, or the arts, Nigerians consistently set high standards and achieve remarkable feats,” he stated.

Also at the event were the National Programme Officer of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Amina Abdulrahman, and a Senior Law Lecturer at Prince Abubakar Audu University, Martin Idachaba among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

