Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has stressed that state governors are willing to cooperate with the military in the war against banditry, terrorism and other violent crimes in Nigeria.

Mr Sani stated this on Monday as he laid the wreath in honour of the country’s fallen heroes during the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The governor, who was reacting to a surge in reported cases of banditry attacks in his state and the Federal Capital Territory in the past few weeks, said the fight against banditry and terrorism had suffered setbacks in recent weeks

However, he expressed confidence that the Nigerian Armed Forces would live up to expectations by ending banditry and terrorism in the country.

In an interview shortly after the ceremony, which was attended by the commanders and commandants of military commands and formations in Kaduna, Mr Sani said the country would never forget its heroes who died defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

“Today’s event offers us the opportunity to honour our veterans. It also allows us to reflect on the sacrifices, bravery and commitment of our fallen heroes who lost their lives in the defence of our territory’s integrity.

“We also have to appreciate our armed forces generally, the Army, Air Force and Navy as well as all other security agencies in Nigeria for their efforts to ensure peace in our country.

“Of course, the fight against banditry and terrorism in Nigeria is something that is on course.

“In recent weeks we had some setbacks, but I do not doubt in my mind because I have confidence in our armed forces and of course.

” Mr President has also made it clear that we have to come up with a time frame on when this battle against banditry and terrorism has to end.

“We are going to cooperate with the armed forces in our capacities as Governors and the Federal Government, to ensure that this war against banditry and terrorism is brought to a successful end,” the governor said.

The governor also visited some wounded soldiers at the Nigerian Air Force Hospital, Kaduna and 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital.

During the visits, he donated medical equipment and other items like wheelchairs, blankets and other medical supplies to the hospitals.

