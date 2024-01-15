The National Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Abdul-Malik Jibril, has called on President Bola Tinubu to consider an upward review of the pension of military veterans, to reflect current economic realities.

Mr Jibril, a retired major general, made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the National Arcade on Monday in Abuja, during the Wreath Laying Ceremony to mark the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

He also called for timely payment of all their entitlements, including death benefits to reduce the pains families of fallen heroes go through.

“There should be a corresponding review of the pension of the veterans as the government embark on the review of the national minimum wage for workers.

“The current economic realities demand holistic intervention; we should continue to enhance the well-being of those left behind by our heroes, including those who are serving.

“So, the government should not get tired of looking at the welfare of veterans, especially the salaries of members of the armed forces.

“There should be a corresponding increase also in the salaries of those who have left, and the families of the fallen heroes,’’ the legion’s national chairman added.

Meanwhile, Veronica Aluko, president of the Military Widows Association, appreciated the nation for remembering the sacrifices of their late spouses.

Mrs Aluko, however, said members of the association needed urgent support to enable them to have sustainable means of survival and to give their children a sustainable future.

