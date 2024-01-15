A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, ordered Suleiman Dabo, the immediate-past member of Kaduna State House of Assembly representing Zaria Constituency, to be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre pending ruling in his bail plea.

Justice James Omotosho gave the order following Mr Dabo’s arraignment by the police on a seven-count charge bordering on alleged fraud to the tune of N30 million.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Dabo was arraigned alongside his company, Ohman International Venture Ltd., in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/363/2021, as 1st and 2nd defendant.

In count one, the ex-lawmaker and his company, sometime in October and November 2017, were alleged to have conspired to obtain N30 million by false pretence from Folashade Mojeolaoluwa.\

In count two, Mr Dabo and the company, sometime in October and November 2017, were alleged to have defrauded Folashade Mojeolaoluwa of the sum of N30 million through a GTBank Account No: 0172410075 with account name: Ohman International Venture Limited.

It alleged that the defendants had, on the pretence of selling a scrap vessel ship known as ADNAN 101, committed the act “when you presented yourself to Mrs Folashade S. Mojeolaoluwa as the bonafide owner of the scrap ship.”

In count three, they were alleged to have converted the N30 million to themselves, the property derived directly from the proceeds of theft with the aim of concealing or disguising the illicit origin of the money.

The offences were said to be contrary to Section 8 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act and Section 15(1) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act LFN 2011, among others.

However, they both pleaded not guilty to the seven counts.

The police counsel, Mathew Omosun, asked the court to order his remand given his non-guilty plea.

But A.S. Egene, who represented Mr Dabo in court, opposed Mr Omosun’s application.

Mr Egene said there was a pending bail application dated Nov. 3, 2021, though another one dated 3 November 2023 was also before the court.

He sought to withdraw the 3 November 2023 process and it was struck out.

The lawyer, who said a brother judge handling the case before admitted Mr Dabo to bail, urged the court to grant their prayers in the same bail terms.

Mr Omosun objected to the application, saying a counter affidavit dated 8 September 2022, was filed in that respect.

Justice Omotosho then observed from the court file that the ex-lawmaker was absent in court about eight times since the matter was reassigned to him.

Mr Egene pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.

“As a lawmaker, he should know that the temple of justice must be respected,” the judge responded.

In a short ruling, Justice Omotosho held that because the defendant had been absent in the past proceedings about eight times, the court would adjourn to consider and study the case file judiciously and judicially to arrive at its ruling.

He consequently fixed 5 February for ruling on the bail application.

