The endorsement by the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, of the incumbent governor, Biodun Oyebanji, an All Progressives Congress (APC) member for a second term in office, has further divided the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

Mr Oyebanji was elected governor in 2022, and he still has more than two years to go before the end of his tenure.

Political observers have, however, expressed the belief that Mr Fayose’s endorsement of the governor signals his impending exit from the party, which may further leave it in a more precarious situation.

Mr Fayose has been frolicking with the APC leadership, particularly during the presidential election.

His support for President Bola Tinubu during the last presidential election, along with the likes of Nyesom Wike and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, had been seen by party loyalists as anti-party activities.

Mr Fayose had, during the New Year celebration with members of his Osoko Political Family (OPA) in Lagos, openly endorsed Mr Oyebanji for a second term, saying that the governor had done well and deserved to run for second term.

He had earlier endorsed him in October last year for another term during the Church service held to mark the one-year anniversary of the governor in office.

Party members, in a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state capital on Tuesday, 9 January, condemned Mr Fayose’s endorsement of the governor.

The participants, consisting of leaders of the party from the 16 local government areas of the state, called on the party’s national leadership to completely expel the former governor and his followers who participated in the alleged shameful endorsement.

They also resolved that all branches of the party at the local government level should commence the process of suspension of any member that followed Mr Fayose in his alleged anti-party activities.

The zonal publicity secretary of the PDP, Sanya Atofarati who spoke at the parley, said that although the former governor had a right to support anyone for a second term, such endorsement does not represent the position of PDP at the state and national level.

The communique, issued at the end of the meeting, further urged members not to be deceived by the antics of Mr Fayose, who uses money to woo his victims.

In a swift reaction, Lere Olayinka, who speaks for Mr Fayose, described the stakeholders as members of the Social Democratic Party who are masquerading as PDP members.

He urged them to be bold and to identify with their party, which they used to support their candidate, Segun Oni, in the last governorship election in the state.

“Those who ganged up against the PDP during the 2022 governorship and the 2023 National Assembly elections should stop misleading the public by claiming to be PDP members,” Mr Olayinka said in a statement.

Mr Olayinka, who was the PDP House of Representatives candidate for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency II in the last National Assembly election, said it was funny that those who did everything against the PDP in 2022 and 2023, had turned themselves to emergency lovers of the party.

He described Mr Fayose as a ‘statesman’ who had the right to support whoever he wished to support.

“Until PDP as a party begins to have a clear direction, its members will continue to do their own politics as it pleases them,” he said.

“The PDP of today is a party that should be going to people’s houses to beg them to return to active participation in the party. It is a party that has lost its political steam and those presently controlling it should begin the shedding of their garments of arrogance so that the party can be prevented from total collapse,” Mr Olayinka added.

The spokesperson for the concerned members, Jackson Adebayo, said although some of them went to the SDP in the last governorship election, they had all returned to the party during the last presidential election.

He said though the party had been in disarray, the meeting of members was to reorganise the party ahead of its congresses, which would hold between February and March.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

