President Bola Tinubu has celebrated his long-time confidant, Bisi Akande, as he marks his 85th birthday on 16 January.

Mr Akande was the governor of Osun State from 1999 to 2003 and the first interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

President Tinubu extolled Mr Akande’s defining principles of integrity, loyalty, truth, and justice, recalling his exemplary leadership odyssey and selfless service to Nigeria.

“Baba was a principal actor in the founding of our great party, the All Progressives’ Congress. He has always been a progressive; always noble and disciplined in thoughts and actions, as well as given to rational and enlightened ideals. He is a cherished friend and confidant, ever so generous with his wise counsel. I celebrate him,” the president says.

President Tinubu wished Mr Akande many more years in good health and strength and thanked him for his unfailing support and sacrifice over the years and now.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

January 15, 2024

