President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations Council (NIPR), Ike Neliaku, has said the institute would play a decisive role in rebuilding Nigeria’s economy for the benefit of the citizenry.

Mr Neliaku stated this at a dinner held in his honour in Abuja on Saturday night.

He underscored the pivotal role of PR in shaping the destiny of the nation.

He said, “One of the things that we said when my administration was elected, we said we are going to build public relations for development because PR has an essential role to play in the development of a nation.

“The issue of Nigeria, apart from corruption, is how do we rebuild our economy? That’s very important.”

“And you cannot take economy outside of a relationship, that’s what we have missed. The relationship in the economy, the relationship in politics and the relationship in sociocultural affairs. The relationship is everything. So how do we drive Public Relations into the heart of economic growth and development in the nation?”

Mr Neliaku, who was elected in August 2023, reiterated the institute’s plans to establish a dedicated school of public relations.

He said the NIPR Vice President, Emmanuel Dandaura, is heading the Education Advisory Board (EAB) overseeing the initiative to create the Public Relations University of Nigeria.

“As may have heard, we are establishing a Public Relations University of Nigeria, the first of its kind in the world, not in Nigeria, not in Africa, no school like that. A team is already on it.”

He said the institution’s faculty would not only consist of traditional educators but also feature experienced practitioners sharing practical insights to empower students in the real-world application of PR.

The president revealed plans for the development of a Nigeria Reputation House, an innovative concept by the Education Advisory Board.

He said the institute would inaugurate a committee in the first quarter of 2024 to develop the concept of the House where all information redefining the reputation of Nigeria would be accessed.

According to him, land has already been acquired for the house in Abuja.

“Within this quarter, we are inaugurating a committee that is going to develop the concept of Nigeria Reputation House, where you can have all the information you need on redefining the reputation of Nigeria.”

“We have got the land. We thank the immediate past minister of the Federal Capital Territory, who gave us the land. Now is the time to conceive it and develop it,” he said.

Mr Neliaku also said the institute would soon launch a Public Relations Forum for young Nigerians while a National Spokespersons’ Summit scheduled for March is aimed at enhancing communication skills for a prosperous Nigeria.

He stated that an Annual Conference during Public Relations Week in April will explore the theme “The Importance of Public Relations in the Economy of Nationhood.”

Mr Neliaku voiced concerns about the dearth of quality leadership in Nigeria due to deep-seated corruption. He lamented the resultant challenges faced by the country and called for a transformative approach.

He, however, expressed optimism about Nigeria’s recovery, citing its abundant resources and diverse strengths.

Among those at the dinner were the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Jibrin Ndace, the Acting Vice Chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Kate Omenugha, and a former spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Sani Usman.

