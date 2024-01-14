Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, says he could not sleep for seven days until the Supreme Court delivered its verdict affirming him as the winner of the 18 March 2023 election in the state.

Mr Mohammed said this on Saturday evening while addressing supporters at a reception at the Government House, Bauchi.

Although he did not mention names, the governor said some past leaders of the state created lies and falsehoods against him to remove him from office by any means.

He challenged the unnamed opponents to show their roots in the state, adding that it was a privilege that they became governors in the state.

He said politicians who are strangers to the people should no longer be allowed to rule the state.

“My sleepless night was caused by a clique of former leaders of the state who concocted different lies against my person at the Presidency in order to steal my mandate,” the governor said.

“They did everything possible to bring me into a collision course with my friend, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, as well as Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“They told the Presidency that I am the problem and will give them more problems if I remain the governor”, he told the crowd.

Mr Mohammed said although he is a member of an opposition party, he is in the good book of President Tinubu.

He said he was lucky that the president loves what his government is doing in Bauchi State.

Mr Mohammed said his political opponents were jealous that he had achieved what they could not when they governed the state, “despite getting more money” than he is getting.

“In fact, we are just starting, the people will see more than what we did in our first term.

“My roots are in Bauchi State, my ancestors were traditional rulers, well known across the state.

“I cannot afford to taint the image built by my ancestors over the years. We will continue to give our best in service to humanity”, he added.

Mr Mohammed said now that the final judgement has been delivered, he would focus on the delivery of the dividends of democracy to the people of the state for the rest of his tenure.

Mr Mohammed was first elected in 2019 on the ticket of the opposition PDP and was reelected last year.

