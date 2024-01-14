The Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly, Gabriel Dewan, has assured Governor Caleb Mutfwang of the backing of the state’s lawmakers to enable him to succeed.

Mr Dewan gave the assurance on Saturday at a reception in honour of Mr Mutfwang after the Supreme Court affirmed the governor’s election.

The speaker said that with the legal battle over, it was time for the government and lawmakers to work for the people of the state.

He described Mr Mutfwang’s victory as a victory for the Plateau people.

“This is a victory for the state, and indeed, I want to use this medium to assure us all that the time of politics is over.

“It’s time for governance, and I want to assure you that on our part in the legislative arm, and as the speaker, we will leave no stone unturned to ensure you succeed.

“We will give the executive governor all the legislative backing he desires to move the state ahead.

“I am from the YPP, but the interest of Plateau is greater than any individual interest.

“I stand to unify Plateau, and I want to assure you all that today marks the beginning of a brand new Plateau,” he stated.

Mr Dewan, who said that the legislature would work for the common good of all Plateau citizens, also assured the people that he had confidence in the governor’s ability to govern the state because of his antecedents.

“We have worked closely with the governor, and I know he is a listening governor.

“I know he is a man with the fear of God. I know he is someone who will not discriminate against any ethnicity or religion,” he said.

Mr Dewan of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) was elected speaker of the House on 21 November, five days before the Court of Appeal sacked 16 PDP members of the House, handing the control of the Assembly to the APC which now has 22 members in the Assembly.

The court had also declared the election of Governor Muftwang invalid over the failure of his party to conduct a valid state congress, But the Supreme Court on Friday reversed the judgement and said the governor was validly elected. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

