FIST Africa, in collaboration with the Madiba Foundation for Good Governance, has donated desks, chairs, whiteboards, and other teaching aids to LEA Primary School in Kabusa, Abuja. This initiative is part of the two organizations’ commitment to improving education in the Nigerian capital.

“Education is a fundamental right,” said Elizabeth Fred-Adetiba, executive director of FIST Africa. “No child should be denied access to it due to financial constraints. FIST Africa is honoured to collaborate with the Madiba Foundation for Good Governance to contribute to the betterment of LEA Primary School, Kabusa”.

The donation was made in response to a previous visit by FIST Africa, during which the organization paid the school fees of nine indigent pupils. Recognizing the widespread challenge of school fees, FIST Africa also adopted six children from the school and committed to covering their fees through university level.

“Madiba Foundation is happy to collaborate with FIST Africa to support LEA Primary School, Kabusa as part of the organization’s education intervention initiative,” said Ozohu Otonoku, Programme Manager of Madiba Foundation for Good Governance.

The headmaster of the school, Abubakar Mohammed, thanked FIST Africa and the Madiba Foundation for their generosity. He noted that the pupils were excited to receive the new furniture and had already begun using it. Mr. Mohammed also highlighted some of the school’s remaining challenges, including overcrowding and a lack of computers and photocopiers.

The donation of furniture and supplies is the first phase of a larger initiative by FIST Africa and the Madiba Foundation. The second phase will involve conducting a needs assessment of all public primary schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This research has already begun with 158 schools in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

ALSO READ: FIST Africa empowers women with small business grants

With more support from partners and donors, the organisations hope to provide more interventions for the Kabusa school as well as others in the FCT and across the country. To support this effort, please visit www.fistafrica.org and www.madibafound.org

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

