The 15-month dispute between the Lagos State government and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has been resolved.

As such, operations of the RTEAN in all motor parks in Lagos state are to resume with immediate effect.

The resolution was brokered at the instance of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, during a meeting with the leadership of the organised labour.

The activities of the RTEAN had been banned in Lagos State following a leadership crisis. The state government subsequently appointed a 35-man caretaker committee to take over the activities of the union.

But, in a statement on Saturday, RTEAN General Secretary, Yusuf Adeniyi, said certain resolutions were reached during the meeting between the Federal Government and organised labour that led to the end of the crisis.

According to him, the contentious issue of RTEAN leadership has been laid to rest with the unanimous appointment of Adesina Hussaini, popularly known as Okanlomo, as the new state chairman of RTEAN in Lagos, effective from 1 January 2024.

Mr Adeniyi disclosed that it was also agreed that all properties hitherto taken away from the union be returned and that operations of RTEAN in all motor parks in Lagos state are to resume with immediate effect.

The RTEAN General Secretary enjoined members to comply with the peaceful resolution reached and cooperate with the government and security agencies in discharging their duties.

In his reaction, the President of RTEAN, Musa Maitakobi, announced the dissolution of the union’s former structure of Lagos State executives council members and adopted the appointment of Mr Hussaini as the authentic chairman of the state branch.

Mr Maitakobi revealed that members who were suspended in the cause of the crisis had been recalled in the interest of peace and harmony in the state.

The new state chairman of RTEAN, Mr Hussaini commended President Bola Tinubu, the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, Mr Ribadu and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for their roles in resolving the dispute.

