President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep grief over the death of Isa Gusau, the special adviser on public relations and strategy to Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday, President Tinubu said Mr Gusau was a diligent professional who was uncompromising on his virtuous principles.

He also described the deceased as an exceptional gentleman, patriotic, and dedicated to the service of the people.

Mr Gusau died in the early hours of Thursday outside the country after battling a heart disease.

Read the full statement

It is with deep grief that President Bola Tinubu receives the news of the passing of Isa Gusau, Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy to Babagana Zulum, Governor of Borno State.

President Tinubu condoles with the Gusau family, the professional colleagues of the late Gusau, and the government and people of Borno State over this agonizing loss.

The late Gusau was a diligent professional who was uncompromising on his virtuous principles.

He was a member of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations, UK; the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations; the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) UK; the International Public Relations Association, UK, and the African Public Relations Association.

The late Gusau was also an exceptional gentleman, patriotic, and dedicated to the service of the people.

The President prays for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for all those who mourn this painful loss.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

January 12, 2024

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

