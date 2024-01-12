In a significant move towards youth empowerment, the Senior Special Assistant to President BolaTinubu on Technical Vocational and Entrepreneurship Education, Abiola Arogundade, has joined forces with Yikodeen CEO Yinka Atunde to unveil a transformative shoemaking and leather crafting training program.

According to Ms Arogundade, the initiative is tailored towards empowering 100 young Nigerians through comprehensive technical and vocational education, focusing on the art of shoemaking and leather craftsmanship.

The primary objective, she said, is to equip aspiring artisans with essential skills, covering everything from footwear design and prototyping to pattern grading, upper preparation, footwear production, and materials knowledge.

Scheduled as a month-long intensive training, sessions will run from Mondays to Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the programme adopts a holistic approach, incorporating lectures, practical exercises, weekly assignments, and bi-weekly assessments.

Each class, accommodating 33 participants, will benefit from the expertise of a team of 10 seasoned trainers with a minimum of a decade’s experience in leatherwork.

The chosen training venue, Yikodeen Factory in Isolo, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including specialised footwear machines, shoe lasts, and spacious workspaces.

The learning experience will be enriched by guest speakers and external experts, broadening the scope of knowledge imparted.

READ ALSO:

Registration, facilitated through the Community Development Association (CDA) and the Nigerian Army Ordinance, comes with no participation fees. Upon successful completion, participants will be awarded a Certificate of Participation, symbolising their dedication and proficiency in leather craftsmanship.

The programme, which will start on Tuesday 16 January, signifies a collaborative effort with Lodoni Company Ltd, the Nigerian Army, and Stitches and Prints Ltd as sponsors and partners.

Additionally, Ms Arogundade said she is committed to fully employing 50 participants in a full-time capacity, addressing industry integration for skilled hands.

The success of the initiative will be measured through participant feedback, completion rates, post-training progress tracking, and employment/entrepreneurial outcomes.

A 12-month mentorship post-training ensures sustained support, contributing to the long-term goal of enhancing local talent and addressing employment challenges.

According to her, the initiative exemplifies the Federal Government’s

commitment to skill development and the empowerment of Nigerian youth.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

