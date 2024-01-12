Some hoodlums have burnt down the palace of a traditional ruler in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The monarch, Emmanuel Nnabuife, is the traditional ruler of Isekke, a community in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Nnabuife was, however, not around when the hoodlums attacked his palace and set it ablaze, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

Sources told this newspaper that the monarch, like many traditional rulers in Ihiala Local Government Area, resides in Awka, the state capital, due to rising attacks in the council area, particularly against community leaders.

Mr Nnabuife has confirmed the development to reporters on telephone, according to reports in the national media.

“I have lost everything that I laboured all my life to achieve and as it is now I am homeless,” the monarch was quoted as saying.

READ ALSO:

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES, Friday night.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the police had begun an investigation into the attack.

“We are already talking with some eyewitnesses in the area where the incident took place,” he said.

“For now, no report of life was lost and the value of properties destroyed is yet to be ascertained,” the police spokesperson added.

Worsening insecurity

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra, with frequent attacks by armed persons.

Ihiala is among the council areas in Anambra State worst hit by insecurity.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

The Nigerian government has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is a group leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

