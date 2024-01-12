Israel’s ice hockey team has been barred from taking part in the world championships, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said.

Citing safety reasons in a statement on its website, the IIHF on Wednesday said it “has decided to restrict the Israeli National Team from participating in IIHF Championships until the safety and well-being of all participants, (including Israeli participants), can be assured.”

The sport’s council said it took the decision after careful consideration and based on a risk assessment, discussions with the participating countries and discussions with the hosts.

The IIHF used similar security concern language when it barred Russia and Belarus from participating in global tournaments due to the war in Ukraine.

Israel has been at war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip since 7 October following the killing of about 1,200 people during a Hamas attack on Israel.

Since Israel started its offensive, over 23,000 people have died including children, journalists and UN aid workers.

About 1.9 million people out of the about two million people living in Gaza have been displaced.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is currently hearing arguments from South Africa and Israel which could lead to the court asking Israel to quit its operations in Gaza.

South Africa filed a case at the world court accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza and asking the court to ask Israel to halt the attack on Gaza.

