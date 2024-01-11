The traditional ruler of the Neni Community, Damian Ezeani, who was suspended for conferring a chieftaincy title on a Nigerian senator has apologised to the Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo.

Neni is a community in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, South-east Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Governor Soludo, on Monday, suspended the traditional ruler for conferring a chieftaincy title on Senator Ubah.

Unreserved apology

In a four-minute video clip forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, Mr Ezeani said he understood the reason for his suspension and tendered an unreserved apology for the “offence” of conferring the chieftaincy title” on the senator “without obtaining appropriate clearances” from relevant authorities.

“I want to offer my profound, unreserved apology with all sincerity and humility to the Government of Anambra State and the governor, Charles Soludo,” he said.

Mr Ezeani is the chairperson of the Anambra Central District Traditional Rulers Council.

The suspended monarch also appealed to the governor to forgive any traditional ruler in the council who may have committed similar offences in the past.

“I am offering this apology on behalf of the entire Neni Community,” he said, pointing out that he was brought up to always apologise to anyone he offends.

He said he would not want his offence to affect the relationship that exists between the Neni Community and the state government.

Background

Mr Ezeani had, during the Yuletide, conferred the chieftaincy title of Odenjiji of Neni on the senator.

But the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Tony-Collins Nwabunwanne, in a statement, said the monarch carried out the conferment without authorisation from the state government and traditional ruler of the senator’s community as required by law.

Mr Ubah, the senator, has since reacted to the suspension of the monarch, saying Governor Soludo “is frustrated by my rising popularity.”

There are speculations that the suspended monarch has also withdrawn the chieftaincy title conferred on the senator because of his suspension.

But PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify this.

Mr Ezeani did not confirm the speculation in the video clip forwarded to this newspaper, although a text on the clip claimed the monarch withdrew the chieftaincy title.

