The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday in Abuja began the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms to party members aspiring to the Edo governorship seat.

Off-cycle governorship election will be held in Edo on 16 November, the same day that of Ondo State will be held.

A former Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, was the first APC aspirant from Edo to pick the forms at the party’s national secretariat.

Henry Idahagbon, a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Edo, picked the forms on behalf of Mr Agba.

According to a schedule of activities for the Edo governorship election released by the APC, the sale of Nomination and Expression of Interest and Delegates Forms will end on 29 January.

The APC will elect its flag bearer for the governorship race at a primary election to be held on 17 February.

The Expression of Interest and Nomination forms cost N10 million and N40 million respectively.

Aspirants living with disabilities and female aspirants are to pay for the Expression of Interest Form while the Nomination Form is free for them.

Youths between 25 years and 40 years of age are to buy the Expression of Interest Forms and the Nomination Forms at a 50 per cent discount.

(NAN)

