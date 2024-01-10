Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, on Wednesday, voted to endorse the suspension of the party chairman, Fatai Adams, by the State Working Committee (SWC).

The ratification came days after the national secretariat of the party disagreed with the decision of the SWC, which suspended Mr Adams.

The State Executive Committee had, on Thursday, 4 January 2024 reached the decision to suspend him, following allegations of anti-party activities.

The opinion of the national secretariat of the party was that the suspension did not follow due process.

According to the national secretariat, the suspension was done without recourse to it and so, was null and void.

“Today, party leaders and stakeholders from across the eighteen Local Government Areas of Ondo State have finally endorsed the suspension,” the spokesman of the party in the state, Kennedy Peretei, said in a statement.

“The stakeholders also endorsed the appointment of Tola Alebere as Acting Chairman, pending when the Disciplinary Committee takes a final decision on Fatai Adams.

“The party wishes to deeply appreciate all the organs of the party for their unflinching support, devotion and dedication to the course of the party,” the statement added.

Mr Fatai maintains his innocence, saying he remains the chairman of the party.

He accused members of the state exco of working to satisfy a parochial interest in the forthcoming bye-election for Akoko North West/North East Federal Constituency.

The suspension is also coming three months before the governorship primaries slated for April this year.

