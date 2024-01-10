As part of efforts to ensure the improvement of security in Lagos State and furtherance of his commitment to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), the Executive Chairman, Geregu Power Plc., Femi Otedola, on Wednesday, donated the sum of N1billion to the Fund.

The LSSTF is a public-private partnership established about 17 years ago to provide equipment, training, and logistics to the police and other security agencies working in Lagos State.

At a ceremony held at the Lagos House, Marina, Lagos, Mr Otedola, who was represented by one of his daughters, Tolani Otedola, expressed delight that over the years, the Fund had continued to live up to its mandate and had remained relevant in the security architecture of the State.

He noted that this explains his decision to commit another donation of N1 billion to the Fund to ensure the continuity of the critical work being done.

Having taken an interest in the Fund since its inception and made contributions to it from time to time, Mr Otedola’s latest donation makes him the highest individual donor to the Fund.

While thanking the gallant men and women of the security services for their good work, Mr Otedola said the society must not forget the role of the LSSTF in enabling them. He stressed that when well-meaning Lagos residents contribute to such initiatives, Lagos will be safer, and everyone will be more prosperous.

He enjoined all residents, especially the corporate Lagos and high net worth individuals, to take a moment to reflect on the significance of donating to the Fund and make the decision to also contribute to it, regardless of size, as every donation has the power to create ripples of change.

Mr Otedola expressed gratitude to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the LSSTF in particular, for their hard work in keeping the state safe. He also called on the Fund to continue in its culture of transparency and judicious use of resources.

In his acceptance remarks, Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that the donation was “very important” and would serve as a testimonial for others to also come in, stressing that security was everybody’s business.

“We feel encouraged to continue to do what we have been doing, setting the right business and economic environment for residents as a government. Last December, coming into the new year, was, perhaps the most active movement of the Diaspora population in terms of tourist engagement and socio-economic activities.

“We are grateful and happy there were no known security breaches. There could be a few ones, but not serious.

The commendation is also for the men and women of the Lagos State Police Command, who have the constitutional responsibility to continue to do that and who this fund has been set up to continue to support, encourage and assist. What you are doing is the right and proper thing to do,” Mr. Sanwo-Olu said.

On behalf of the Fund, its Board Chair, Executive Secretary and other members, the Governor expressed gratitude to Mr Otedola for his gesture.

He called on other Nigerians to emulate and exceed Otedola’s donation. “We call other well-meaning Lagosians, large corporate businesses; the fund is open to order donors and it’s a call and challenge, which Mr Otedola has set the pace for us to do the right thing. I promised to support the fund with 300 vehicles and we are working to realise that. We want to be very intentional that we will not spare anything to keep Lagos safe, encourage the personnel and continue to make Lagos the economic nerve centre of our country,” the governor added.

