The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced an indefinite suspension of its proposed Imo Delegates’ Conference.

The National General Secretary of the NLC, Emma Ugboaja, announced this on Monday in a letter addressed to all its affiliates.

“This is to inform all affiliates especially those with state councils in Imo State of the indefinite suspension of the earlier proposed state delegates’ conference in the state due to unforeseen circumstances,” Mr Ugboaja said in the letter dated 8 January.

The NLC had earlier informed all its affiliates in three state councils that the conference would be held on 10 January.

The state councils which are under the leadership of caretaker committees of the NLC include Abia, Imo and Osun states.

However, the NLC general secretary indicated in the letter that the indefinite suspension will not affect conferences in Abia and Osun states.

“The other two states (Abia and Osun) will still go on as planned,” he said, assuring members that they would be informed of further developments.

Although the NLC did not say what the “unforeseen circumstances” are, which prompted its decision, it may be connected to the disagreement between the national leadership of the NLC and Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

The disagreement took a different dimension on 1 November when the National President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, was arrested by police operatives and brutalised by suspected political thugs in Owerri allegedly on the orders of the governor.

The incident happened when Mr Ajaero and other members of the NLC assembled at the union’s council secretariat in the state capital ahead of their planned protest in the state.

The union had accused the state governor, Mr Uzodinma of mobilising the thugs and the officers to attack and arrest the NLC president to frustrate the planned protest in the state.

The workers had resolved to hold the protest in the state over an alleged violation and abuse of the rights and privileges of the state workers by Mr Uzodinma’s government.

The national leadership of the NLC immediately declared an indefinite strike in the state and later across Nigeria to protest the assault on the NLC president.

The union, however, suspended the strike, two weeks later after a meeting with the Nigerian government.

