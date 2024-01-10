Media Advocacy group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Monday said the International Criminal Court has agreed to investigate potential crimes against journalists in Gaza where an Israeli bombardment has led to the death of over 20,000 people.

The organisation said following the last two complaints it filed with the International Criminal Court (ICC), the office of prosecutor Karim Khan assured that crimes against journalists are included in its investigation into Palestine.

“Crimes against journalists are being examined by the prosecutor’s office, among other potential crimes, as part of the ongoing investigation into the situation in Palestine, and RSF’s objectives and actions must be supported and are of crucial importance in Gaza and elsewhere,” RSF said, quoting a response from the ICC prosecutor’s office.

The ICC added that journalists are protected by international humanitarian law and the Rome Statute and must not under any circumstances be targeted in the exercise of their important mission.

At least 79 journalists have been killed in Gaza including independent videographer journalist working for Agence France Presse (AFP) Moustafa Thuraya and Al Jazeera journalist Hamza Waël Dahdouh.

The UN Human Rights office on Monday said on X that it was very concerned by the high death toll of media workers in Gaza calling for a thorough and independent investigation of the killing of all journalists.

Over 23,000 people have been killed since Israel started attacking Gaza on 7 October after Hamas militants attacked Israel killing about 1,300 people.

