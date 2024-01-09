France’ President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday appointed 34-year-old Gabriel Attal as prime minister.

“I know I can count on your energy and your commitment to implement the rearmament and regeneration project that I announced,” Mr Macron wrote on X.

The new prime minister becomes the youngest and first openly gay official to hold the position.

Formerly France’s education minister, Mr Attal according to recent polls is one of the European country’s most popular politicians.

He replaces France’ second female prime minister, Elisabeth Borne, who resigned on Monday amid a cabinet reshuffle.

ALSO READ: France strategizes to regain lost grounds in Sahel

President Macron, following a turbulent year, hopes to give new momentum to the final three years of his presidency.

Mr Attal will be in charge of implementing domestic policy, most notably economic measures, and coordinating the government’s team of ministers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

