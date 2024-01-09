The police in Imo State, south-east Nigeria, have arrested a suspect involved in the kidnap of a traditional ruler in the state, Samuel Ohiri.

Mr Ohiri is the traditional ruler of Orodo, a community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state.

Henry Okoye, the police spokesperson in the state, disclosed this on Tuesday in Owerri, the state capital, according to a report by the Nation newspaper.

Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said the unnamed suspect was also allegedly involved in the kidnap of an official of the FRSC in the state, Sabinus Ugwuebu.

The two victims, Messrs Ohiri and Ugwuebu, were kidnapped a few days ago at various locations in the state.

The police spokesperson said the suspect was arrested when police operatives busted a camp belonging to suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militant wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) in the state.

He said the suspected IPOB/ESN camp, located at Ihite-Owerri in Orlu Local Government Area of the state, was raided by the operatives at about 3.30 a.m. on Tuesday in collaboration with personnel of the Nigerian military which resulted in a shootout with the hoodlums.

Mr Okoye said the suspect was finally arrested after the shoot-out while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

“The arrested suspect, who is believed to be a member of the ESN terrorist group may lead (security agencies) to where the kidnapped victims are,” he said.

“On searching the camp, we recovered road safety uniforms of the kidnapped officer, Sabinus Ugwuebu,” the spokesperson added.

One pump action gun, two double barrel guns, two single barrel guns, 54 rounds of live cartridges, military uniforms, six motorcycles and a box containing locally made explosives were among the items recovered from the suspects, according to the police.

“A concerted investigative effort is in progress to arrest the fleeing suspects and possibly rescue the kidnapped victims,” the police spokesperson stated.

Mr Okoye reiterated that the police in the state would continue to work closely with the military and other security agencies to fight crimes in the state.

He vowed that the police in the state will not rest until the kidnapped victims are released and the suspects prosecuted.

IPOB, a group leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria, has been linked to some deadly attacks in the two regions.

However, the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

