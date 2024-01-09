A member of the House of Representatives, Rodney Ambaiowei (PDP-Bayelsa), has faulted the notion held in certain quarters and among his constituents that the National Assembly is a “money-making machine”.

The lawmaker, who represents Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency of Bayelsa, said this in a New Year message to his constituents and made available to reporters in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mr Ambaiowei said he would strive to fulfill all monetary requests from his constituents within the limited resources at his disposal.

He reminded them that his priority lies in speaking on their behalf and addressing their problems.

He said the primary responsibility of a lawmaker revolved around quality representation, lawmaking and the exercise of oversight duties to ensure good governance.

Mr Ambaiowei reiterated his resolve to sponsor bills that would lead to the establishment of institutions and developmental projects in the area.

He highlighted the district’s potential for crude oil production, education and tourism, expressing his intention to propose bills to promote growth and advance these areas.

He also assured his constituents that he would ensure a balanced equation, adding that his focus would be to move his constituency to the limelight.

Mr Ambaiowei particularly expressed concern over the incessant boat and craft mishaps in coastal areas, emphasising his commitment to addressing the issue.

He also raised concerns about the federal government’s plan to provide electric buses or compressed natural gas as palliatives for commuters.

He said that the majority of his constituency relied on waterways due to a lack of motorable road networks, saying he would bring this issue to the floor of the House.

(NAN)

