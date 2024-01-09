The National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) has released a new guideline that will determine the fare that states can charge pilgrims for the 2024 Hajj.

The commission resolved that each state would determine its cost based on factors like accommodation and feeding. It said there will no longer be a uniform fare to be charged by the states.

Jalal Arabi, NAHCON’s acting chairman, disclosed this during a meeting with representatives of state welfare boards and private operators in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Mr Arabi, in a statement issued by NAHCON spokesperson, Fatima Usara, on Monday, briefed the boards and private operators on the outcome of the meeting between NAHCON and the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

According to the statement, Mr Arabi informed the stakeholders that each state will have to negotiate the cost of accommodation and feeding to determine the rates they are going to charge pilgrims.

“The NAHCON chairman informed the meeting that there will not be uniformed Hajj fare this year—the cheaper a state’s cost of accommodation and feeding, the cheaper the state’s Hajj fare,” the statement reads.

Mr Arabi further encouraged states to “ take advantage of the service providers’ open market to negotiate cost-effective services for their pilgrims. States are to plan their individual menus which would be used during negotiations.”

Getting good space in Muna

PREMIUM TIMES reported the hardship Nigerian pilgrims had to endure during the 2023 hajj exercise in Muna because of the limited bed space, and the long distance between the Nigerian tents and Jamrat.

Over 52,000 Nigerian pilgrims were without shelter during the five-day stay at Muna during the Hajj rites.

Feeding was also a major challenge in Muna.

Speaking on accommodation in Muna, Mr Arabi said the Saudi government has guaranteed closer proximity to Jamrat if Nigeria pays its deposit early enough.

“The only way NAHCON would be guaranteed proximity to Jamrat in Mina is through early payment of deposit.

“The predicament of space in Mina is not a NAHCON concern alone, the Kingdom is looking at ways of expanding the capacity of tent city,” Mr Arabi was quoted to have said at the meeting.

The statement also said there are further preparatory engagements in Saudi Arabia, stating that NAHCON will pay a working visit to Mutawwif company, General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), Car Syndicate for pilgrims’ transportation, Adillah in Madina and others.

